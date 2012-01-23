* Has been at the helm of Brazil's Petrobras since 2005

BRASILIA, Jan 23 Petrobras (PETR4.SA) Chief Executive Jose Sergio Gabrielli declined on Sunday to confirm or deny speculation he would soon be replaced as head of Brazil's state-controlled oil company, as reported by a TV news channel late on Saturday.

Gabrielli told Reuters in a phone interview late on Sunday he would fly to Davos, Switzerland, on Monday to attend this year's World Economic Forum in the capacity of "head of Petrobras." He added a decision to remove the company's CEO was in the hands of Petrobras' board of directors.

Petrobras' next board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 13, and Gabrielli said that "the items addressed in a board meeting are decided by the board's chairman." Petrobras' chairman is Finance Minister Guido Mantega. The federal government, along with some state-controlled entities, is Petrobras' largest shareholder with a 48 percent share of the company's capital.

"I don't feel like commenting on such speculation," Gabrielli said in the interview.

TV news channel GloboNews reported on Saturday that Gabrielli would be removed from the top post at the Rio de Janeiro-based company. The decision to remove Gabrielli would have come from Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who, GloboNews said would install Maria das Graças Foster, the Petrobras director in charge of gas and energy, as the new CEO.

The Brazilian president's office declined comment.

The departure of Gabrielli could be announced on Feb. 13, according to GloboNews. Sources close to Rousseff told Reuters over the weekend that the government wanted to make changes at the top of Petrobras, but they declined to give a timetable for those moves.

Asked whether he had met with Rousseff in recent days, Gabrielli said, "I am in frequent contact with the president." Speculation that Gabrielli would likely run as governor of his home state, Bahia, in the 2014 election has helped feed rumors about his departure.

