* Vale ends 12-day force majeure from Brazil's southeast

* Heavy rains crimped ore exports by estimated 2 million tonnes

* Vale will try to make up lost shipments later in year

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 23 Brazil's Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's second-largest mining company, said on Monday that it ended "force majeure" on Brazilian iron ore shipments as rains eased in southeastern Brazil, allowing it to resume mining and export operations.

Vale declared force majeure, which allows a company to break contractual obligations, on Jan. 11 due to heavy rains that slowed or stopped operations at its open-pit mines and damaged railway lines.

The company said earlier this month that flooding in Minas Gerais State would lead to a reduction of 2 million tonnes in output, or less than 1 percent of Vale's estimated 300 million tonnes of annual production.

Reuters reported on Jan. 18 that miners in the Minas Gerais area were returning to work after heavy rains subsided in the area, according to mine worker unions in the area. [ID:nL1E8CI9BW]

Vale preferred shares (VALE5.SA), the company's most-traded class of stock, fell 0.2 percent in morning trading on Monday to 40.91 reais per share.

The company said on Jan. 12 that the effect of its force majeure would be "very small," and it would seek to recover the shipment volumes lost due to rains in late December and early January later in the year.

Vale's southeastern Brazilian mining system accounts for about two-thirds of iron ore production for the company.

Shipments from its northern system in Brazil's Amazon region were not affected by the force majeure. The northern system is responsible for about a third of Vale iron-ore output.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

