* U.S. construction spending seen up 2.1 pct in 2012

* Hotels, industrial plants lead expected recovery

* Energy prices, weak housing market are obstacles

* Growth forecasts are down from six months ago

By Nick Zieminski

Jan 25 An architects' trade group forecast a mild rise in U.S. construction spending this year, helped by demand for new hotels and industrial space, but warned that high energy prices could yet derail a hoped-for recovery.

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) said on Wednesday it expects spending on nonresidential construction projects to rise by 2.1 percent in 2012, to be followed by a stronger, 6.4 percent expansion in 2013.

The projected growth marks a less bullish outlook compared to six months ago, when the group forecast nonresidential construction spending would rise 6.4 percent in 2012.

Positive factors include low borrowing costs and rebounding corporate profits, which both help lift capital spending. These are offset by negatives like excess housing stock, budget constraints at state and local governments, and uncertainty about Europe's debt crisis, the AIA said in its twice-yearly forecast.

The strongest gains are seen in the hotel sector, a market expected to rise by double digits both this year and next. Spending on industrial, retail and office buildings is seen up by mid-single digits, with more robust expansion in 2013.

Spending on institutional buildings like churches and schools is forecast to be down slightly this year and up 3.6 percent next year. That 2013 turnaround, however, could be derailed by energy prices and a still-weak U.S. housing market, the trade group said.

"Unusually high energy costs, given the overall weakness in the economy, might trigger a jolt in inflation and hamstring economic recovery," said AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker.

The AIA publishes a widely cited index of architecture billings that is considered a leading indicator of construction spending up to a year ahead. The billings index has been above 50, indicating expansion, for two consecutive months. [ID:nL1E8CI1SZ] The AIA Consensus Construction Forecast Panel is conducted twice a year with nonresidential construction forecasters including McGraw Hill Construction, IHS-Global Insight and Moody's economy.com. The U.S. construction market has lagged recovery in other parts of the economy and has been a soft spot for diversified manufacturers. Makers of machinery to erect buildings or components such as elevators and cooling and security systems stand to gain once a full-fledged construction recovery gain traction. Companies that generate a large portion of their revenues from the sector include Honeywell International Inc (HON.N), Tyco International Ltd TYC.N, Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N), Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N), Eaton Corp (ETN.N), Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), Emcor Group (EME.N) and Terex Corp (TEX.N). European companies such as Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), France's Schneider Electric SA (SCHN.PA) and Sweden-based lock maker Assa Abloy (ASSAb.ST) are also major players in the sector.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

((nick.zieminski@reuters.com)(+1 646 223-6162)) Keywords: USA CONSTRUCTION/AIA

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.