By Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, Jan 23 BMW AG (BMWG.DE), the world's largest luxury carmaker, is likely to choose the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina as the site for its first Latin American factory, betting on demand from the region's growing ranks of millionaires, a source told Reuters on Monday.

Talks with Brazil's state governments are likely to conclude by the end of February, with BMW leaning toward the southern state, which is home to one major port and renowned for its agriculture and manufacturing wealth, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Another source with knowledge of the situation said the plant would make three BMW models and another vehicle under the MINI brand.

The plans come amid a string of new factory announcements in Brazil, from Asian brands such as Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) and China's JAC Motors to long-standing local carmakers such as Ford Motor Co (F.N) investing in new lineups to confront upstart rivals. [ID:nN1E7B10CO] [ID:nL1E7NK29V]

BMW said it expected a final decision on a plant in Brazil late last year, but a steep tax increase on cars with more than 35 percent imported content seems to have delayed the process.

The carmaker's chief executive in Brazil, Jorg Henning Dornbusch, said in late December the company was in talks with the federal government to grant BMW a partial exception from the tax increase due to its investment plans in the country.

BMW's sales in Brazil jumped 42 percent last year to 12,074 vehicles, thanks in part to a boom of new millionaires in Latin America's largest economy, which has averaged around 4 percent annual growth since 2011.

The likely location of the BMW plant in Brazil was first reported by German magazine Automobilwoche.

