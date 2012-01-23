(Adds details from memo)

NEW YORK Jan 23 Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) executive David Peacock is leaving the company, a spokesman for the brewer said on Monday.

Peacock, who ran the U.S. operations as president of Anheuser-Busch, was one of the few high level executives remaining from Anheuser-Busch, which was acquired in 2008 by Belgium-based InBev.

Peacock resigned on Monday in order to spend more time with his family and to pursue other business interests, according to a memo to employees obtained by Reuters.

"Dave's experience and knowledge will continue to be valued in his new advisory role, helping with strategic decisions," the memo said. "Dave has built a strong, talented team of people who are well-equipped to carry the business forward, poised for great things."

Peacock's responsibilities will be assumed by Luiz Edmond, a Brazilian national who had held various positions at Latin American brewer AmBev, which later merged with Belgium's Interbrew to form InBev. Edmond is currently AB InBev's zone president for North America.

