Jan 23 Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) said on Monday it has suspended pension and other payments to former Chief Executive Hunter Harrison as the company believes he has breached or intends to breach his contractual obligations to the railway.

CN, Canada's biggest railway, also said it has asked a U.S. district court to rule on whether suspending the payments is reasonable and lawful, and whether Harrison has breached his contract with the company.

Harrison, who retired as CN president and chief executive officer on Dec. 31, 2009, is at the center of a looming proxy battle at CN's smaller rival Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO).

Activist shareholder, William Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management owns a 14.2 percent stake in CP and is its biggest shareholder, wants to install Harrison as CEO of CP as part of his plan to turn around the railroad.

(Reporting By Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)

