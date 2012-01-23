* CN says believes Harrison has breached his contractual obligations

Jan 23 Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) said on Monday it has suspended pension and other payments to former Chief Executive Hunter Harrison because it believes he has breached or intends to breach his contractual obligations to the railway.

CN, Canada's biggest railway, also said it has asked an Illinois district court to rule on whether suspending the payments is reasonable and lawful, and whether Harrison has breached his contract with the company.

Harrison, who retired as CN president and chief executive on Dec. 31, 2009, is at the center of a looming proxy battle at CN's smaller rival, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO).

Activist shareholder William Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management owns a 14.2 percent stake in CP and is its biggest shareholder, wants to install Harrison as CEO of CP as part of Ackman's plan to turn around the railroad.

"By reason of his recent statements and actions, CN has reasonable grounds to believe that E. Hunter Harrison... has breached and intends to breach his contractual undertakings to the company," CN said in an emailed statement.

CN said that on his retirement Harrison agreed that his retirement and pension benefits would be paid on the condition that he not compete with CN for five years - until Dec. 31, 2014.

CN said asked Harrison earlier this month to reconsider the idea of taking over as CEO of Canadian Pacific. [ID:nL1E8CD9AQ]

(Reporting By Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson and Peter Galloway)

Keywords: CANADIANNATIONALRAILWAY/

