Jan 23 Britain's BAE Systems (BAES.L) and Winchester, the ammunition division of Olin Corp (OLN.N), formed a joint venture to bid for a U.S. Army contract to manage a large ammunition plant.

The contract could generate over $2 billion in sales over the next 10 years.

U.S. Munitions LLC planned to submit a proposal to manage the Lake City Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri, which produces small-caliber ammunition, BAE said in a statement on Monday.

The Army has solicited proposals for the Lake City contract and is expected to reach a decision by October 2012. The new operating contract is scheduled to begin fully on October 1, 2013, following a one-year transition period. The Lake City plant, which began production in 1941, provides small-caliber military ammunition for both training and combat. The plant also serves as a national and regional test center for ammunition performance and weapons firing.

BAE last year wrested another key contract for managing a military ammunition plant from longtime incumbent Alliant Techsystems Inc ATK.N, which has filed a protest with the congressional Government Accountability Office.

BAE also runs the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Winchester has been manufacturing ammunition for more than a century and providing ammunition to the U.S. military since World War One. It is the Army’s second largest producer of small-caliber ammunition, behind the Lake City plant.

