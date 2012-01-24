(Adds details)

Jan 23 The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Monday said it rejected a challenge by Alliant Techsystems Inc ATK.N to a U.S. Army contract awarded to BAE Systems (BAES.L) to manage the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Virginia.

GAO, the congressional watchdog agency that oversees federal bid protests, said in a statement that it denied the protest because ATK failed to demonstrate that the Army had improperly handled its response to a previous protest.

BAE welcomed the decision, saying it hoped the Army would be able to reach a decision soon and lift a stop-work order.

No comment was immediately available from the Army or ATK.

BAE in May beat out ATK, which has managed the Virginia facility since 1995, to win the 10-year contract, valued at $733 million. But the issue has been tied up in bid protests since then. The Army had agreed in August to revamp its competitive process, and both companies submitted revised bids in October.

ATK's current protest argued that the Army's corrective action was unfairly limited in scope, according to Ralph white, GAO's managing associate general counsel for procurement law.

White said GAO's decision expressed no view on the merits of the companies' proposals, and focused solely on whether the procuring agency had complied with federal requirements on open competitions and fairness.

The initial contract won by BAE deal included three five-year options that could stretch through 2036 and add significant new revenue, BAE said at the time.

ATK has operated the Virginia plant since 1995, when it completed the acquisition of Hercules Powder Co, which built the facility to meet World War Two military requirements.

It is the only U.S. producer of nitrocellulose, the feedstock for ammunition used by the military, police officers, hunters and other recreational shooters.

