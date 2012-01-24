Jan 24 EMC Corp EMC.N, the world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment, reported quarterly earnings and revenue ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

The company reported fourth-quarter profit, excluding items, of 49 cents per share, ahead of the analysts' average forecast of 46 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 14 percent from a year earlier to $5.57 billion, ahead of the Wall Street projection of $5.49 billion. EMC is benefiting from growing demand for so-called cloud computing -- the delivery of computing power, software and storage from centralized data centers that run on technologies introduced over the past few years.

(Reporting By Jim Finkle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

((jim.finkle@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 617-856-4344)(Reuters Messaging: jim.finkle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.us)) Keywords: EMC/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.