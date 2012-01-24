* Nov retail sales up 0.3 pct vs forecast of 0.2 pct gain

* Gasoline and 6 other sectors register gains

OTTAWA, Jan 24 Canadian retail sales grew more than expected in November for the fourth straight month, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, supporting expectations that consumer spending will continue to power economic growth.

High gasoline sales helped push retail trade up by 0.3 percent in the month, a notch above market expectations, and in volume terms sales rose 0.5 percent. Compared with November 2010, sales grew 3.1 percent.

Statscan revised its estimate of October monthly retail sales growth to 0.9 percent from 1 percent previously.

The Bank of Canada predicted this month that household expenditures - a combination of consumer spending and housing investment - would grow at a faster pace through 2013 than it had previously anticipated. The momentum in household spending already seen in 2011 forced the bank to raise its fourth-quarter economic growth estimate to 2 percent from 0.8 percent.

In addition to a 0.8 percent gain in gasoline station sales, video game sales contributed to the strength in November as well as general merchandise stores, auto and parts dealers and clothing. Stripping out the heavyweight auto sector, sales climbed 0.3 percent.

Seven of 11 subsectors reported higher sales, representing 65 percent of the total.

(Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)

