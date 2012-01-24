By Anthony Esposito and Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO Jan 24 Chile launched a new investment fund on Tuesday to help mining exploration companies access financing, hoping it will entice them to list on the Santiago stock exchange, where only one copper miner is listed in the world's top producer.

The government's Corfo development agency and private investors raised $150 million in venture capital earmarked for exploration projects in the mineral-rich Andean nation, which mines a third of the world's copper.

"We hope this step will help us see junior miners list on the exchange in the near future," Mining Minister Hernan de Solminihac told reporters during the fund launch at the bourse.

The government put up $92 million and private investors raised $58 million for the so-called Fenix fund, an allusion to a capsule used in the spectacular rescue of 33 miners trapped deep in the bowels of the Atacama desert for over two months in late 2010.

The fund will be managed by five brokerages and investment banks and looks to finance some 50 mining exploration projects over the next decade.

"We needed to link the nation's capital markets, with the country's most important industrial sector, mining ... to give the mining sector more stability for the development of medium-sized companies which didn't have access to financing to make investments in exploration," Economy Minister Pablo Longueira told reporters.

The government would like to see junior explorers list on the Santiago Stock Exchange, emulating the success of the Toronto Venture Exchange, Longueira added.

Mining companies in search of financing have thronged to the Toronto Venture Exchange, with 1,275 listings in the sector, mostly junior explorers, according to its website. On the Toronto Stock Exchange, 371 miners are listed.

"We need to have success stories of Chilean investments in mining companies and the projects need to be a little more advanced before we see juniors list on the bourse ... The Fenix fund will help projects along the path to maturity," Jose Antonio Merino, who heads the $36 million EPG Mining Exploration Fund, told Reuters. EPG is among the new government fund's managers.

