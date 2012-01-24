* Low natural gas prices seen curbing demand for coal

* Companies' Q4 profits narrowly missed Wall Street views

* CSX shares drop 4 pct, Kansas City Southern down 8 pct

Jan 24 Shares of CSX and Kansas City Southern, two of the largest U.S. railroads, fell on Tuesday after earnings misses and warnings that low natural gas prices would curb demand for coal hauled by rail.

Kansas City Southern Corp (KSU.N) and CSX Corp CSX.N reported a rise in fourth-quarter profits on Monday, boosted by higher core prices and productivity improvements. But the companies fell just short of Wall Street expectations.

Investors reacted negatively as CSX, the No. 2 public U.S. railroad, raised questions about coal demand. Coal represents more than 30 percent of volume by revenue at CSX and 20 percent at Kansas City Southern.

"I don't like natural gas this cheap," Clarence Gooden, CSX's chief sales and marketing officer, said on a conference call Tuesday morning.

Shares of Kansas City Southern, the No. 4 U.S. railroad, were down 8 percent to $66.56 but had recovered from even deeper declines earlier in the session. Shares of CSX fell 4 percent to $21.74.

Kansas City Southern shares posted the second-biggest decline on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares touched a 52-week high last week.

Among other big railroads, shares of Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) were fractionally higher at $111.67, while shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC.N) were down slightly at $75.73.

Kansas City Southern said its fourth-quarter profit would have been higher if not for debt retirement charges and a $2.3 million foreign currency loss. [ID:nL4E8CN7YV]

It also said the peso has risen in value against the dollar during the current quarter, which will benefit the company. Kansas City Southern relies heavily on shipments to and from Mexico through its Kansas City Southern de Mexico unit, a rail line connecting Mexico and the United States.

CSX announced an unexpected management change, saying Chief Operating Officer David Brown had left the company. The railroad said the change was "unrelated to CSX's financial condition, business performance or outlook." [ID:nL4E8CN7VY]

(Reporting By Lynn Adler; editing by John Stoll and John Wallace)

