* Q2 EPS excl items 47 cents vs Street view 45 cents

* Revenue $681.9 mln vs Street view $686.1 mln

* Shares fall as much as 9.7 pct

Jan 24 Brinker International Inc (EAT.N) reported a better-than-expected profit for the fiscal second-quarter, but shares fell as much as 9.7 percent after sales growth missed analysts' targets.

Revenue at the casual dining chain that owns, operates or franchises roughly 1,600 restaurants rose 1.5 percent to $681.9 million, but missed analysts' average target of $686.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-restaurant sales at all of Brinker's Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants rose 1.4 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, during the quarter. The results were better than those of the company's peer group, but missed Wall Street's call for a rise of 2 percent at Chili's and 2.9 percent at Maggiano's, analysts said.

Revenue $681.9 mln $686.1 mln $671.9 mln

Net income $ 35.7 mln -- $ 37.5 mln

GAAP EPS $0.44 -- $0.41

Adjusted EPS $0.47 $0.45 $0.38

- Traffic at company-owned restaurants increased 1.1 percent at Chili's and 0.6 percent at Maggiano's in the quarter.

- Total revenue rose 1.5 percent to $681.9 million.

- Restaurant margin improved 50 basis points to 17.9 percent as higher food costs were more than offset by cost savings such as more efficient food preparation and lower restaurant expenses.

MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:

- Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company were down 6.8 percent at $25.72 on Tuesday afternoon, off an earlier low at $24.92.

- The company's quarterly trends "reflect a cautious and value-driven consumer spending environment," Bernstein Research analyst Sara Senatore said in a client note.

Senatore said those factors also "present a challenge to

(Brinker's) ability to drive a top-line turnaround and hit earnings targets as cost-cutting benefits abate."

- Miller Tabak & Co analyst Stephen Anderson had a different view.

"We recommend buying on (stock) weakness as we think the fundamental thesis -- that rising same-restaurant sales

(particularly at Chili’s) and efficiency gains will contribute to a five-year doubling of (earnings per share) by the end of FY15—remains intact," Anderson said in a client note. He also maintained his "buy" rating and $31 price target for Brinker shares.

- The company has been improving margins by modernizing its systems, renovating restaurants and looking for ways to slash costs. It has installed a new cash register/ordering system and kitchen equipment, which help reduce labor costs and eliminate food waste.

- Brinker's peers include Darden International Inc (DRI.N), Ruby Tuesday Inc (RT.N) and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc (BWLD.O), which have been ramping up promotions to increase sales. [ID:nL3E7KR3BH][ID:nL3E7LJ356][ID:nL3E7L53GG]

