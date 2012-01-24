* Results of Brazil juice testing expected Friday

* Investors cash in after strong market rally

* Market climbed 27.5 percent in 10 days

* Daily limit back down to 10 from 20 cents

Jan 24 Orange juice futures finished lower on Tuesday as investors took some profits the day after prices scaled a record top, but the market still awaited results of U.S. government tests for a banned fungicide in juice imports from Brazil.

"We're cashing in a little bit," said The Price Group senior analyst Jack Scoville.

The key March FCOJ futures contract OJc1 declined 1.95 cents, or almost 1 percent, to close at $2.18 per lb, ranging from $2.1015 to $2.21.

"You have guys taking some cash off the table, but it will not fall too far as the market waits for those test results Friday," a dealer said.

Brazilian juice industry sources said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has been testing Brazilian juice imports for the fungicide carbendazim, will likely release its results on Friday. Juice imports from Brazil account for 10 percent of all U.S. juice supplies.

Volume traded stood near 1,900 lots, around 40 percent below the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

Orange juice had surged almost 27.5 percent in 10 days to peak at $2.2695 during Monday trade, amid talk of a potential U.S. ban of Brazilian juice imports. On Monday, the contract posted a record high settlement of $2.1995, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Friday's going to be key," said Scoville, adding that as far as Brazilian industry officials are concerned, they "meet international standards" on their juice products.

Last Friday, the U.S. regulator said 26 of the 45 samples of juice, juice concentrate and juice powder it had taken since testing began on Jan. 4 were "awaiting analysis or under compliance review."

Technically, the market may be bound for record levels if the volatile momentum keeps up. Or the market could sink with the same sudden velocity in a tumultuous crash. [ID:nL1E8CL0DH]

ICE Futures U.S. exchange said the daily trading limit in the juice market has reverted back to 10 cents for Tuesday's session after the front month did not close on Monday up or down the 20-cent limit.

The exchange has not made any move on FCOJ margins, as traders speculated that some market players may have to come up with millions of dollars to maintain their positions in the tiny market.

The juice market's level of investor exposure of 27,308 lots as of Jan. 23 is dwarfed by the over 620,000 lots of open interest in the raw sugar market.

The price premium built into the market could evaporate should the FDA declare the Brazilian juice safe and allow its import, traders said.

Any disruption of juice imports from Brazil would affect brands such as Pepsico's (PEP.N) Tropicana, and Coca Cola's (KO.N) Minute Maid, which normally are made using a blend of juice products from both the United States and Brazil.

Tropicana says the company decided some months ago to use exclusively Florida juice in its Pure Premium brand.

