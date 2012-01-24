* Stock down more than 2 pct

* Risks at 3 start-up projects cited

TORONTO, Jan 24 Shares of Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) slid more than 2 percent on Tuesday after a RBC Capital Markets analyst downgraded the stock of world's largest gold miner and cut its target price.

The downgrade came as Canada's top mining company works to bring three major new projects into production.

"We are downgrading Barrick shares to 'sector perform' from 'outperform' due to relative valuation and the potential for negative surprises at its three construction/start-up projects over the next 12 months," RBC analyst Stephen Walker wrote in a note to clients.

Walker slashed his target for the miner's share price to C$62 from C$70, sending Barrick's shares down 2.69 percent to C$46.01 at midday on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Also dragging on shares was the spot gold price XAU=, which eased slightly on Tuesday as the euro fell following the breakdown of talks on restructuring of Greece's debt. [ID:nL5E8CO1GQ]

Barrick, which expects to produce 7.6 million to 7.8 million ounces of gold in 2011, is planning to start production at the Pueblo Viejo project in the Dominican Republic in mid-2012 and at the Pascua Lama mine, which straddles the border between Chile and Argentina, in mid-2013.

The company also expects to bring the Jabal Sayid copper project in Saudi Arabia online later this year.

Walker noted that the new mines would boost overall production over the next two years, but could face delays and rising costs in their construction and start-up phases.

($1=$1.01 Canadian)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 416 941 8136)(Reuters Messaging: julie.gordon.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BARRICK SHARES/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.