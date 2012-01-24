Jan 24 Brazilian oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) is not considering buying a stake in offshore oil and gas driller Transocean Ltd, according to two senior officials at the Brazilian company.

Rumors that the company was interested in taking a stake of up to 35 percent in Transocean helped its shares erase early losses and rise as much as 3.6 percent on Tuesday, traders said.

The rumors also surfaced in the options market, said William Lefkowitz, options strategist at brokerage firm vFinance Investments in New York, although Transocean's link to a Brazilian lawsuit against Chevron Corp (CVX.N) made some market players skeptical.

Chevron and Transocean are being sued by Brazilian prosecutors following an offshore spill there in November.

A Petrobras director who requested anonymity said the company has not discussed any potential deal for Transocean at internal management meetings.

A Transocean spokesman declined to comment, citing company policy.

Shares in Transocean were up 1.3 percent to $45.77 per share in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Matt Daily in New York, Leila Coimbra and Sabrina Lorenzi in Rio de Janiero and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by Mark Porter)

((matt.daily@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6121)) Keywords: TRANSOCEAN PETROBRAS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.