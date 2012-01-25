* Q4 EPS $1.47 v. year-ago $1.31

* Revenue up less than 1 pct

Jan 25 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) posted a 10.5 percent rise in profit, helped by growth at its Otis elevator and Hamilton Sundstrand aircraft electronics units.

The world's biggest maker of elevators and air conditioners posted fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.33 billion, or $1.47 per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or $1.31 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Revenue was up less than 1 percent.

Chief Executive Louis Chenevert has said the company, which also makes Sikorsky helicopters and Pratt & Whitney jet engines, may sell smaller pieces of its broad portfolio of businesses this year to help fund its biggest-ever acquisition, a $16.5 billion takeover of Goodrich Corp GR.N.

Shares of the Hartford, Connecticut-based company are down about 4 percent over the past year, while the blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, of which it is a component, is up 7 percent.

