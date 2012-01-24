SANTIAGO Jan 24 Chilean retailer Ripley RIP.SN said on Tuesday it would invest an initial $272 million to expand into Colombia over the next four years, another local department store chain seeking to increase its reach in Latin America.

(Reporting By Santiago newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((alexandra.ulmer@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ReutersChile; +562-370-1047; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.ulmer@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: CHILE RIPLEY/COLOMBIA

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.