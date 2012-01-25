* Q4 loss of $0.07/shr includes $0.55/shr charges

* Writes down value of golf course mortgages

* Sees 2012 profit rising

Jan 25 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Textron Inc (TXT.N) reported a quarterly loss after taking a hefty charge to write down the value of loans on golf courses -- a hangover from the financial crisis.

The world's largest maker of corporate aircraft posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $19 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with year-earlier income of $60 million, or 19 cents per share.

The loss included 55 cents per share in charges for golf course mortgages -- one of the areas the company's financial unit had expanded into before the credit crunch of 2008 -- and for the repurchase of debt.

The company, which also makes Bell helicopters and EZ-Go golf carts, forecast 2012 earnings from continuing operations of $1.80 to $2.00 per share, up from $1.31 in 2011.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Donnelly has been fighting to turn Textron around, cutting costs at its Cessna aircraft arm and dramatically scaling back its finance unit to focus purely on helping customers to pay for products made by the Providence, Rhode Island-based company.

Over the past year, Textron shares have fallen about 18 percent, while the broad Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX rose 2.5 percent.

(Reporting By Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

((scott.malone@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 617 856 4342)(Reuters Messaging: scott.malone.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TEXTRON/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.