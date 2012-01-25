* Q4 net EPS $1.84 vs $1.56 yr ago
* Revenue $19.6 bln vs $16.6 bln
By Kyle Peterson
Jan 25Plane-maker Boeing Co (BA.N) on
Wednesday said its quarterly profit rose on stronger commercial
airplane deliveries.
Fourth-quarter net profit amounted to $1.4 billion, or $1.84
per share, up from $1.2 billion, or $1.56
per share, a year earlier.
The company, which competes with Airbus EAD.PA for orders,
said revenue rose to $19.6 billion from $16.6 billion a year
ago.
revenue for Boeing's commercial planes division increased by
31 percent to $10.7 billion. revenue for its defense, space and
security business rose 4 percent to $8.5 billion.
Boeing said it expected to earn between $4.05 and $4.25 per
share in 2012 on revenue of $78 billion to $80 billion.
