WASHINGTON Jan 25 Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, with results hit by $189 million in charges taken at a Switzerland-based unit.

Chief Executive Jay Johnson said the company had taken steps to address the issues at Jet Aviation, an aircraft completions unit hurt by lower volumes in operations and maintenance of business jets and delays in aircraft nearing delivery.

The unit has $111 million in non-cash impairment of an intangible asset and $78 million in contract losses.

Johnson said the charges masked an otherwise solid fourth-quarter performance, marked by delivery of the first 12 Gulfstream G650 production aircraft to the final phase of manufacturing and strong margins in the company's defense business.

The maker of ships, tanks and Gulfstream jets said net earnings fell 17 percent to $603 million, or $1.68 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with $729 million, or $1.19 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $1.99 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said full-year 2011 earnings were $2.55 billion, or $6.94 per share, down from $2.63 billion and $6.82 per share, for 2010.

It said its backlog was $57.4 billion at the end of the year, and orders were particularly strong in the fourth quarter for combat vehicle production and updates.

Gulfstream also saw strong demand in the quarter and for the full year, recording the highest number of orders for new aircraft since introduction of the G650 in 2008.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

