By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel

NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Jan 24 Less than an hour before Yahoo reports earnings on Tuesday, investors are focused less on instant gratification and instead are betting on the long term.

Yahoo's fourth-quarter results are expected to show the troubled Internet company is still losing ground to rivals like Google (GOOG.O), but the options market shows investors are more concerned with how the company's new chief executive officer Scott Thompson will save the once-leading Internet portal.

Reflecting this, weekly options on Yahoo that expire at the end of this week are showing less volume than longer-dated options. This suggests the market is focused less on the short-term earnings trade.

The most active option in Yahoo is the April 2012 $20 strike call, carrying volume of 31,083 contracts with 92 percent of the activity on the ask price, indicating they were bought, according to according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

The second most active option is the January $16 weekly strike call with volume of 24,173 contracts, expiring this Friday. And the February and April $16 strike calls were also busy in Yahoo.

"Yahoo shares have been completely dead today which is a little surprising as they are due to report earnings after the close. However, the weekly options, along with the February and March options, are fairly active,” said William Lefkowitz, options strategist at brokerage firm vFinance Investments in New York.

On Jan. 17, Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) co-founder Jerry Yang quit the company he started in 1995, appeasing shareholders who had blasted the Internet pioneer for pursuing an ineffective vision and impeding investment deals that could have transformed the company. Yang's abrupt departure came only two weeks after Yahoo appointed Thompson its new CEO. [ID:nL1E8CHCYY]

Yahoo shares are down 2.6 percent overall for the year, but the stock has gained 1.8 percent since Yang's departure.

"Yahoo has had a pretty good move to the upside over the past few weeks and perhaps some of the other news is going to overshadow this earnings release," said TD Ameritrade chief derivatives strategist J.J. Kinahan.

Earnings estimates are about 24 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

WEEKLY OPTIONS

Yahoo weekly options are pricing in about a 3.75 percent to 4 percent earnings move for the shares by the end of this week, compared to the one-day average of 4.5 percent after the past four earnings reports, said Steve Claussen, chief investment strategist at online brokerage OptionsHouse LLC in Chicago.

Claussen looked at the weekly January $16 call-$15 put strangle, which was priced at the mid-point between the bid and the ask price, at 27 cents. Long strangle plays involve the purchase of a put and a call with the same expiration date and different - but both out-of-the-money - strike prices. Options traders use strangles to estimate the option market's view of the potential range of the stock's price going into an event like earnings.

Near the close, Yahoo option volume consisted of about 151,000 calls and 46,000 puts, above the recent combined average daily turnover of 127,000 contracts, figures from Trade Alert showed.

(Reporting By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel; Editing by Andrea Ricci and James Dalgleish)

