WASHINGTON Jan 24 The U.S. Air Force has decided to terminate work on Northrop Grumman Corp's (NOC.N) high-altitude unmanned Global Hawk surveillance plane program and extend the life of its fleet of U-2 aircraft into the 2020s, according to a U.S. government official and a defense analyst.

Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the Virginia-based Lexington Institute, said the Air Force decision was based on the cost of the Global Hawk unmanned planes, and that the service would investigate using a marinized version with different sensors that Northrop is developing for the Navy.

A U.S. official, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said the Block 30 variant of the unmanned plane was being terminated in the fiscal 2013 budget request that will be sent to Congress in February.

An Air Force spokeswoman declined comment.

