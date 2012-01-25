* Q1 adjusted shr $0.66 vs. $0.70 expected

* Q1 sales $3.31 bln vs. $3.44 expected

* Sees FY 2012 adjusted EPS $2.90 to $3.10

By Nick Zieminski

Jan 24 Electronic connector maker TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit amid weak industrial demand in Europe and Japan and soft sales to makers of appliances and consumer electronics, and cut its full-year sales and profit targets.

The company, formerly known as Tyco Electronics, said net earnings dipped to $260 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended Dec 30, from $265 million or 59 cents per share, a year ago. The year-earlier per share number is higher because there were more shares outstanding.

Excluding taxes and other items, adjusted earnings were 66 cents a share, 4 cents below average analyst estimates as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S and the midpoint of the company's own forecast.

Sales rose 3 percent to $3.31 billion, compared to Wall Street estimates of $3.44 billion, helped by sales to automakers and aerospace. Its network solutions segment showed higher revenue from data centers.

But revenue in TE's communications and industrial solutions business was down both year-over-year and sequentially. Industrial markets are soft in Europe and Japan, sales to consumer device makers were down, and appliance sales fell amid weak new home construction and fewer government incentives in China, the company said.

TE Connectivity, whose peers include Molex Inc MOLX.O and Amphenol Corp (APH.N), said the communications and industrial segment, whose orders dipped, would weigh on fiscal 2012 results. It forecast adjusted 2012 profit of $2.90 to $3.10 per share, below the average analyst estimate of $3.27 a share.

The stronger U.S. dollar will also reduce sales. TE forecast fiscal 2012 sales, at their midpoint, of $14 billion, compared with the average estimate of $14.7 billion. Sales and margins will be stronger in the second half of the year than the first, it said.

