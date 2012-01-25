(Adds details from earnings report, analyst reaction)

WASHINGTON Jan 25 Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) reported a sharply lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, with results hit by $189 million in charges taken at its Switzerland-based Jet Aviation unit.

Earnings for the full year also declined slightly.

Chief Executive Jay Johnson said the company had taken steps to address the issues at Jet Aviation, an aircraft completions unit acquired by General Dynamics in 2008. He said the unit was hit by lower volumes in operations and maintenance of business jets, and delays in narrow- and wide-body aircraft nearing delivery.

The charges comprised $111 million in non-cash impairment of an intangible asset and $78 million in contract losses.

In a news release, Johnson said the charges masked an otherwise solid fourth-quarter performance that was marked by delivery of the first 12 Gulfstream G650 production aircraft to the final phase of manufacturing and strong margins in the company's defense business.

The maker of ships, tanks and Gulfstream jets said net earnings fell 17 percent to $603 million, or $1.68 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with $729 million, or $1.91 a share, a year earlier. The company had posted increasing earnings for the past three quarters.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $1.99 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but some had predicted even higher earnings given strong orders in its defense business and demand for Gulfstream jets.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said full-year 2011 earnings fell 3 percent to $2.55 billion from $2.63 billion in 2010. On a fully diluted basis, that amounted to $6.94 per share, compared with $6.82 per share in 2010.

General Dynamics said its backlog was $57.4 billion at the end of the year, and orders were particularly strong in the fourth quarter for combat vehicle production and updates.

Gulfstream also saw strong demand in the quarter and for the full year, recording the highest number of orders for new aircraft since the introduction of the G650 in 2008, the company said.

General Dynamics posted revenue of $9.1 billion in the fourth quarter, and $32.7 billion for the full year.

General Dynamics bought Zurich-based Jet Aviation in 2008, with then-Chief Executive Nicholas Chabraja saying it would support one of General Dynamics' key growth areas.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

