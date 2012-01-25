(Adds details from earnings report, analyst reaction)
WASHINGTON Jan 25 Defense contractor
General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) reported a sharply lower quarterly
profit on Wednesday, with results hit by $189 million in charges
taken at its Switzerland-based Jet Aviation unit.
Earnings for the full year also declined slightly.
Chief Executive Jay Johnson said the company had taken steps
to address the issues at Jet Aviation, an aircraft completions
unit acquired by General Dynamics in 2008. He said the unit was
hit by lower volumes in operations and maintenance of business
jets, and delays in narrow- and wide-body aircraft nearing
delivery.
The charges comprised $111 million in non-cash impairment of
an intangible asset and $78 million in contract losses.
In a news release, Johnson said the charges masked an
otherwise solid fourth-quarter performance that was marked by
delivery of the first 12 Gulfstream G650 production aircraft to
the final phase of manufacturing and strong margins in the
company's defense business.
The maker of ships, tanks and Gulfstream jets said net
earnings fell 17 percent to $603 million, or $1.68 per share for
the fourth quarter, compared with $729 million, or $1.91 a
share, a year earlier. The company had posted increasing
earnings for the past three quarters.
Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $1.99 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but some had
predicted even higher earnings given strong orders in its
defense business and demand for Gulfstream jets.
The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said full-year 2011
earnings fell 3 percent to $2.55 billion from $2.63 billion in
2010. On a fully diluted basis, that amounted to $6.94 per
share, compared with $6.82 per share in 2010.
General Dynamics said its backlog was $57.4 billion at the
end of the year, and orders were particularly strong in the
fourth quarter for combat vehicle production and updates.
Gulfstream also saw strong demand in the quarter and for the
full year, recording the highest number of orders for new
aircraft since the introduction of the G650 in 2008, the company
said.
General Dynamics posted revenue of $9.1 billion in the
fourth quarter, and $32.7 billion for the full year.
General Dynamics bought Zurich-based Jet Aviation in 2008,
with then-Chief Executive Nicholas Chabraja saying it would
support one of General Dynamics' key growth areas.
