* Q4 net loss 42 cents/shr

* Ex-items profit 30 cents/shr

* Revenue $8.9 billion

* Shares down 2 percent in premarket

Jan 26 United Continental Holdings (UAL.N) posted a quarterly net loss on costs related to its merger integration, but posted a profit excluding those costs.

The parent of United Airlines, the world's largest airline, said its fourth-quarter net loss was $138 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with a year-ago loss of $325 million, or $1.01 per share. Excluding $247 million of special items, United Continental said it earned $109 million, or 30 cents per share, which topped the average Wall Street forecast of 12 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, formed from the 2010 merger of UAL Corp and Continental Airlines, reported revenue of $8.9 billion for the quarter, up from $8.5 billion a year ago. United Continental ended the quarter with $8.3 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short term investments and undrawn lines of credit.

Its shares were down 41 cents to $20 in premarket trading.

(Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Derek Caney)

