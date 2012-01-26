* United EPS 30 cents ex-items vs. Wall Street view 12 cents

* JetBlue profit 8 cents/share vs. Wall Street view 4 cents

* JetBlue shares up 3.6 percent; UAL Continental up 4.6 percent

Jan 26 United Continental Holdings (UAL.N) and JetBlue Airways(JBLU.O) posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and increased revenue, underscoring an industry recovery helped by higher fares and restrained capacity.

The profits, reported on Thursday, follow those posted in recent days by Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), US Airways Group LCC.N and Southwest Airlines (LUV.N).

Shares of JetBlue were up 3.6 percent at $5.77 in premarket trading, while United Continental gained 4.6 percent to $21.35.

The industry is in recovery mode after a decade-long downturn that brought several major airlines into bankruptcy . But capacity cuts and mergers have helped trim costs and drive up fare prices, giving the embattled companies a much-needed toehold on stability.

United Continental, parent of United Airlines, said that excluding $247 million of special items, it had earned 30 cents per share in the fourth quarter, topping the average Wall Street forecast of 12 cents .

The company's net loss narrowed to $138 million, or 42 cents per share, from $325 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier. The company, formed from the 2010 merger of UAL Corp and Continental Airlines, said revenue rose to $8.9 billion from $8.5 billion. United Continental ended the quarter with $8.3 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and undrawn lines of credit.

Despite the renewed industry stability, airlines face soaring fuel costs and economic troubles that could still disrupt the industry recovery, given their potential ripple effects on travel demand from businesses and consumers.

United Continental said it had paid $3.1 billion for fuel in the quarter, up 26.3 percent from a year earlier.

UAL bought Continental to form a new United Airlines. The two carriers are in the process of integrating their operations and labor groups.

JetBlue's quarterly net income rose to $23 million, or 8 cents per share, from $8 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier. The results topped Wall Street expectations for a profit of 4 cents per share.

The airline's revenue climbed 22 percent to $1.14 billion.

Alaska Air Group, parent of Alaska Airlines, had the lone disappointing report in an otherwise bright week for the industry.

Earnings fell to $37.2 million, or $1.02 per share, excluding charges for fuel hedge gains, from $47.4 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share.

(Reporting By Kyle Peterson and John Crawley; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

