WASHINGTON Jan 25 U.S. lawmakers are shining a spotlight on the increasingly common practice of mutual funds investing in commodities, and the funds' prized tax-free status is under fire.

Democratic Senator Carl Levin and Republican Senator Tom Coburn will take U.S. tax officials to task in a hearing on Thursday over concern that the government is letting mutual funds use complex transactions to indirectly invest in commodities such as oil.

The debate centers on a decades-old law requiring 90 percent of mutual funds' gross income to be derived from what are considered safe investments such as securities or foreign currencies. In return, mutual funds are generally exempt from the corporate income tax.

The 90 percent rule has been interpreted as allowing investments like commodities to comprise only 10 percent of a funds' gross income, but the Internal Revenue Service in recent years has been signing off on use of the complex structures.

The IRS recently put a moratorium on the policy, pending a review. The senators want the IRS to stop approving the practice.

The IRS should "reevaluate the tax treatment of all mutual funds currently allowed to treat indirect commodity investments as income derived from securities," the bipartisan duo wrote to IRS Commissioner Douglas Shulman late last month, according to a letter released by Levin's office on Wednesday.

Mutual funds have been using foreign subsidiaries - which the Senators call "offshore shell entities" - and commodity-linked notes to get around the rule, according to the lawmakers.

The industry defends the practice and notes that the law is silent on commodities. It also argues the structures they employ are, in fact, securities.

The Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will grill Shulman and the assistant secretary for tax at the Treasury Department, Emily McMahon, at the Thursday hearing.

(Reporting By Kim Dixon; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)

