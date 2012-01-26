* Sees 2012 adj EPS $3-$3.10 vs view $3.18

* Q4 net income 42 cents/shr vs year ago 48 cents

* Q4 net sales up 13.4 pct to $911.3 mln vs view $895.8 mln

Jan 26 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co (MJN.N), the maker of Enfamil infant formula, reported a lower quarterly profit despite better-than-expected sales, hit by higher commodity costs and investments to build its business, and forecast a 2012 profit below Wall Street expectations.

Mead Johnson said it expects a profit of $3.00 to $3.10 per share this year, compared with $3.18 analysts were projecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's forecast assumes that net sales will be up 7 percent to 9 percent and higher commodity and packaging costs in 2012.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, Mead's net sales rose 13.4 percent to $911.3 million, above the $895.8 million analysts had expected. Sales in Asia and Latin America were up 17 percent.

Net income for the quarter came to $85.6 million, or 42 cents per share, down from $99.6 million, or 48 cents, a year earlier. Excluding certain items, net earnings came to 52 cents per shares.

(Reporting By Phil Wahba; editing by Mark Porter)

