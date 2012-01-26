* Sees $800 million in capex in 2012

* Sees fiscal-year 2013 EPS $1.59

* No monthly sales reports; will give FY guidance once a yr

* Shares soar 12 pct

Jan 26 J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) said on Thursday it will be able to fund the $800 million it plans to spend in 2012 on its multi-year plan to transform itself with a new pricing strategy and store redesigns from cash generated from its business.

Its shares rose 12 percent, or $4.06, to $38.53 in morning trading.

Penney Chief Operating Officer Michael Kramer told an investor and analyst meeting in New York that the department store chain expects a profit of $1.59 per share in the fiscal year ending in January 2013, on par with its fiscal 2011 profit.

Kramer also said that Penney would stop reporting sales on a monthly basis, and only do so on a quarterly basis. The retailer will also only give profit forecasts once a year.

Penney CEO Ron Johnson said he did not want Penney employees to "feel pressure" to meet monthly targets, and instead focus on long-term goals.

Penney unveiled its new strategy on Wednesday to reinvent itself in the new few years. The main planks of the strategy include eliminating constant discounting and creating about 100 mini boutiques at each of its 1,100 stores by 2015. [ID:nL2E8CQ083]

The $800 million will go to start building up the first 10 boutiques that will start appearing in August.

Kramer also laid out plans to reduced costs and said sales, general and administrative expenses would fall to 27 percent by 2015, from 33 percent in 2010, and in line with current rates at main rivals Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Corp (KSS.N).

(Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

