By Andrea Shalal-Esa

Jan 26 Defense contractors Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co reported fourth-quarter profits but said sales would be flat this year as they cope with cuts in defense spending.

After spending heavily for a decade on wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the U.S. government is looking to cut defense expenditures by nearly $500 billion over the next decade.

"The key at this point is the U.S. federal budget," said Wayne Plucker, aerospace industry manager at Frost & Sullivan, a consulting firm. He said large defense contractors have been downsizing their operations for two years, and will be able to weather cuts better than smaller companies.

"Many of the large players are in the right places, things like command, control, surveillance and reconnaissance, IT and many other things that fundamentally the military can't live without," Plucker said.

Lockheed's shares were up 1.1 percent at $82.65 in late morning trading, while Raytheon eased 0.8 percent to $49.30.

Lockheed LMT.N. and Raytheon (RTN.L) on Thursday said they would continue to focus on cutting costs and making programs more affordable while looking to international sales to cushion U.S. softness. Boeing also said this week that greater spending in international markets would help its defense business [ID:nL2E8COAWH].

General Dynamics (GD.N), maker of Gulfstream jets and tanks, said on Wednesday that strong demand for business jets and its incumbent positions on U.S. defense programs would help it produce a profit increase this year [ID:nL2E8CP2DT].

Lockheed, the industry leader and developer of the F-35 fighter jet, posted per-share earnings from continuing operations of $2.14 in the fourth quarter, down from $2.28 a year earlier but topping analysts' average estimate of $1.94 [ID:nL4E8CQ5FI].

Raytheon, maker of Patriot missiles and other equipment, said it was anticipating more international sales this year, as foreign orders now account for more than a third of the company's backlog [ID:nL2E8CQ0ID].

Lower operating expenses helped Raytheon report a rise in fourth-quarter profit to $543 million, or $1.57 a share, from $459 million, or $1.25 a share, a year earlier. Quarterly sales fell to $6.4 billion from $6.9 billion. (BA.N)

(Additional reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

