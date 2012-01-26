WASHINGTON Jan 26 The U.S. Army on Thursday released a request for proposals for a multibillion-dollar program to replace its workhorse fleet of Humvee trucks. It plans to award up to three contracts this summer for work on prototypes.

Army officials said the Humvee-replacement known as the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, or JLTV, which will be developed for use by both the Army and the Marine Corps, had escaped cancellation despite Pentagon plans to cut spending by $487 billion over the next decade.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Derek Caney)

