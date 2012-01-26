MOSCOW Jan 26 Russia's Sberbank expects to get a discount on the 585 million euro ($760 million) deal it struck to buy the eastern European arm of Austria's Oesterreichische Volksbanken.

Russia's No.1 lender may receive 80 million euros as compensation for losses expected to be incurred by the unit, Sberbank's prospectus related to the Eurobond issue said.

Sberbank clinched the deal in September to buy VBI, gaining a springboard for expansion in the region.

Volksbanken, which failed last year's European Union bank stress tests, has been counting on asset sales to help boost its balance sheet.

"At closing, the sellers will also pay 80 million euros, in the form of a price reduction or capital increase in VBI, as compensation for losses of VBI incurred or expected to be incurred between October 1, 2011 and the closing," the prospectus read.

VBI declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva, Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber, writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Will Waterman)