OTTAWA Jan 26 The Canadian government is abandoning plans to create a national securites regulator in light of a December ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.

The Canadian Press said Flaherty told the news agency in Davos, Switzerland, that he recognized that the day-to-day regulation of financial markets was a provincial responsibility, as the court said in December.

However, the agency said Flaherty still hoped to create a national body that would monitor systemic risks to financial markets, a responsibility that he said could not be handed over to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)

