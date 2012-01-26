* Commodity AUM rises by $19 bln to $399 bln in 2011

* BarCap sees commodity investments rebounding in 2012

Jan 26 Last year had the lowest commodity inflows of the past nine years, with fresh investments dropping almost 78 percent compared with 2010, Barclays Capital said on Thursday.

Just $15 billion was invested last year into commodities, down from $67 billion in 2010 and $77 billion received in 2009, Barclays said in a note to clients.

Investor interest became particularly negative in December, which saw $7.7 billion of net withdrawals, with outflows from all commodity sectors.

Energy had the largest share of December outflows, at about $2.9 billion. Precious metals had $1.9 billion outflows in the month.

The bank, however, expects commodity investment flows to rebound in 2012, but not to the levels reached in 2009-10.

"An easing in the unusual factors which capped flows last year, i.e., the European debt situation, along with what we expect to be an economic stabilisation, should provide upside potential to commodity investments," Barclays Capital said.

The bank said total commodity assets under management (AUM) rose by $19 billion to $399 billion in 2011, the smallest year-on-year increase since 2003.

Barclays said its individual commodity market forecasts suggest returns of around 10 percent for the main commodity index benchmarks this year, with precious and base metals leading the way.

"The current profile of our price forecast suggests precious metals will be the strongest sector in 2012, up by almost 20 percent in the six months to the end of Q2 and 21 percent on the year as a whole," the bank said.

Grains and oilseeds are the only sector for which it sees negative returns.

Following is a breakdown of assets in commodities in billions of dollars according to Barclays Capital:

Dec-11 Nov-11 2010 2009 2008 Total 399 426 380 270 160 Indices 137 147 155 111 65 Exchange-traded products 187 205 160 104 48 Medium-term notes 75.3 74.8 65.4 55.3 46.8

Dec-11 Nov-11 2010 2009 2008 Total 399 426 380 270 160 Precious metals 181 198 154 93 51 Base metals 16.8 17.6 17.7 13.8 5.6 Agriculture 87 93 95 66 45 Energy 115 118 114 98 58

