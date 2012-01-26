NEW YORK Jan 26 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O shares fell 5.6 percent on Thursday, after a report that Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) is planning to start selling a product that competes with Green Mountain's Keurig single-cup brewers.

Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, has plans to begin selling the Esio Beverage System, which can make hot and cold drinks including coffee, tea, energy drinks and vitamin waters, according to a report by research firm Detwiler Fenton.

That machine's presence at Walmart stores would provide more competition for Keurig, which controls the U.S. single-cup brewer market, as well as for Kraft Foods Inc's KFT.N Tassimo, the report said.

Officials at Wal-Mart, Green Mountain and Esio were not immediately available to comment.

News of the report was first mentioned by a CNBC business news correspondent.

Green Mountain's shares were down 5.6 percent at $48.18 on the Nasdaq on Thursday afternoon. Shares of Sodastream International (SODA.O), which also makes home beverage machines, were down 2.4 percent at $37.47.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York, editing by Matthew Lewis)

((martinne.geller@thomsonreuters.com)(646 223-6023)(Reuters Messaging: martinne.geller.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GREENMOUNTAIN/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.