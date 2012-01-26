Jan 26 Starbucks Corp's (SBUX.O) reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's view after global economic worries failed to weaken demand for drinks and other products from the world's biggest coffee chain.

Global sales at cafes open at least 13 months jumped 9 percent. That beat the 7.7 percent gain analysts, on average, expected, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Seattle-based company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of 50 cents per share, a penny better than analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles;editing by Andre Grenon)

