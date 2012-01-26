LOS ANGELES Jan 26 Lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee asked Google Inc (GOOG.O) on Thursday to provide answers about recent changes to the search engine's privacy policy.

In a letter to Google Chief Executive Larry Page, the lawmakers said the company's announcement "raises questions about whether consumers can opt-out of the new data sharing system either globally or on a product-by-product basis."

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr)

