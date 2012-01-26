* Copper giant Codelco, Anglo at loggerheads over option

* Anglo had asked sales freeze on 49 pct assets be lifted

(Adds court statement, background)

SANTIAGO, Jan 26 A Chilean court on Thursday said it maintained a freeze on sales of part of global miner Anglo American's (AAL.L) assets in central Chile, as a legal dispute with state copper giant Codelco that could last years grinds on.

Santiago's 14th civil court earlier this month issued the order prohibiting Anglo from selling a 49 percent stake in the Anglo American Sur properties, replacing an earlier injunction that was lifted. Anglo had appealed for the freeze to be lifted.

"The factual circumstances under consideration when the precautionary measure was decreed haven't changed," the court said in a statement.

Anglo stunned markets with a pre-emptive sale of a 24.5 percent stake in its Sur assets in November to Japan's Mitsubishi (8058.T), weeks after the world's top copper producer Codelco [CODEL.UL] announced it planned to exercise a long-standing option to buy a 49 percent stake.

Codelco accuses Anglo of acting in bad faith and selling a stake from under it, while Anglo argues it was entitled to sell a share in the assets before Codelco's window to exercise the option in January.

Codelco says it exercised its long-standing option to buy up to 49 percent of the Anglo American Sur properties earlier this month, though Anglo says Codelco invalidated its option by trying to exercise it earlier than allowed.

Reporting By Erik Lopez. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer

