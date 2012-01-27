(Refiles to additional subscribers)

* Ceagro operates in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay

* Value of deal not disclosed

* Funds raised will be used for expansion

SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) bought a 20 percent stake in agribusiness firm Los Grobo Ceagro which issued shares this week, Ceagro said.

The closed-capital company sold the shares to fund faster growth.

Ceagro is the Brazilian arm of the Argentinian group Los Grobo, one of the biggest agriculture producers in Latin America, with operations in Uruguay and Paraguay as well as Argentina and Brazil.

The company did not say how much Mitsubishi paid for the stake.

"With this transaction, Ceagro hopes to increase its capacity to construct a competitive network for sales of inputs and origination of grains in the field and intensify its position as a solutions provider for rural producers," the firm stated.

Ceagro said it hoped the operation would speed expansion of its operations in Brazil which currently involve trading and production of about 1 million tonnes of grains and a warehouse network with static capacity of around 600,000 tonnes.

Japan's Mitsubishi has a big presence in each stage of the grains production process from origination to transport, processing, distribution and trading.

