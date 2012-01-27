OSHKOSH Wis. Jan 27 Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) Chairman Richard Donnelly adjourned the company's annual shareholder meeting on Friday, saying the results of a vote on a slate of six directors nominated by activist investor Carl Icahn would be announced later in the day.

(Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Derek Caney)

((scott.malone@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 617 856 4342)(Reuters Messaging: scott.malone.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: OSHKOSH/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.