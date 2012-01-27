TORONTO Jan 27 Canadian dairy products producer Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) is warning customers not to consume one of its milk products because it could be tainted with a cleaning solution.

Saputo said on Friday it is recalling Neilson Trutaste 2% Microfiltered Partly Skimmed Milk, sold in four litre bags, with a best-before date of Feb. 12, 2012. It said one reaction to the milk has been reported. The milk was distributed in Ontario and in Aylmer, Quebec.

(Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)

