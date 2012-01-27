Jan 27 US Airways GroupLCC.N has reached a tentative deal on a combined labor contract with its flight attendants, who have been working to negotiate a joint agreement since the 2005 merger of US Airways and America West Airlines, the airline and the workers' union said on Friday.

If the flight attendants ratify the contract, it would be a long-awaited step toward integration of labor forces for the airline. US Airways is still in contract talks with its two separate pilot groups.

The contract would extend to 6,700 flight attendants, said the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents both work groups. The details of the contract were not disclosed.

US Airways Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker confirmed this week that the airline was exploring its merger prospects with bankrupt AMR Corp (AAMRQ.PK), parent of American Airlines.

(Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

