TORONTO Jan 31 The Canadian consortium that wants to buy exchange operator TMX Group (X.TO) extended the deadline on its C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) takeover bid for a fourth time on Tuesday as regulators study the proposal that would put the country's dominant trading, clearing and settlement services under one roof.

Maple Group, made up of 13 financial institutions, said it extended its offer until Feb. 29.

Maple's offer needs to pass muster with provincial securities regulators, as well as with the federal Competition Bureau. Watchdogs in Quebec and Ontario held hearings in November and December.

"We are committed to the transaction and are working diligently to obtain the required regulatory approvals. To this end, we are in ongoing discussions with the regulators and have made numerous submissions to them," Maple's Luc Bertrand said in a statement.

(Reporting By Jennifer Kwan, Pav Jordan and Euan Rocha; Editing by Janet Guttsman)

