WASHINGTON Jan 27 Attorney General Eric Holder said on Friday that civil subpoenas have been recently issued to 11 different financial institutions, as he announced new efforts to investigate the residential mortgage-backed securities market.

Holder said at a Justice Department news conference that he could not go into the details.

(Reporting By Jim Vicini; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

