WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Friday that civil subpoenas were recently issued to 11 different financial institutions, as he announced details about a new working group to investigate the residential mortgage-backed securities market.

Holder told a Justice Department news conference that he could not go into specifics about the subpoenas.

"We are wasting no time in aggressively pursuing any and all leads," Holder said. "In fact, as part our current investigations, the Department recently issued civil subpoenas focusing on issues related to the market for residential mortgage-backed securities to 11 different financial institutions – and you can expect more to follow."

Holder said the Justice Department had discussed the subpoenas with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and said these subpoenas did not duplicate earlier requests from the SEC.

President Barack Obama announced the creation of the new working group, dubbed the Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Working Group, in his State of the Union speech late Tuesday.

The group will draw from efforts by state attorneys general and a slew of federal agencies, and will be housed within an earlier financial fraud task force that Obama created in 2009. It will help tackle specific conduct related to the pooling and sale of risky home loans.

"Of course, I can’t go into detail about our existing investigations. But I can tell you that significant efforts are moving forward, by both federal and state authorities," Holder said. "And I can assure you that, if we uncover evidence of fraud or other illegal conduct, we will bring the appropriate criminal or civil charges."

The announcement of the new working group comes as federal and state officials are nearing a deal with top U.S. banks to resolve allegations of misconduct in processing foreclosures and servicing home loans.

In exchange for providing up to $25 billion in housing relief, much in the form of cutting mortgage debt for distressed borrowers, the banks are expected to put behind them government lawsuits about improper foreclosures and mortgage lending and servicing abuses.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan said at the Friday news conference that the pending multi-state deal will not prevent the working group from pursuing its own claims about the securitization of home loans.

The banks involved in the multi-state settlement discussions include Bank of America (BAC.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Ally Financial Inc.

