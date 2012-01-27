(Updates brief)

Jan 27 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) said on Friday that its U.S. marketing team would now work under the leadership of its chief merchandising officer rather than as a separate group as the world's largest retailer works on improving its communication with shoppers.

Under the new plan, Walmart U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Stephen Quinn will report to Walmart U.S. Chief Merchandising Officer Duncan Mac Naughton. Previously, Quinn reported directly to Bill Simon, the president and chief executive officer of the business.

The shift comes as Walmart sees a need for better coordination between the two groups. Shopping and advertising are being quickly transformed by the Internet, social media, smartphones and other changes.

The announcement came in a memo sent to U.S. employees on Friday that was obtained by Reuters.

