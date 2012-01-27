* Owns 27 pct of steelmaking venture CSA

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 Mining giant Vale (VALE.N)(VALE5.SA) has no interest in boosting its stake in CSA, a slab-producing joint venture controlled by German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG (TKAG.DE), Chief Financial Officer Tito Martins said on Friday.

Rio de Janeiro-based Vale has not been notified of any intentions by ThyssenKrupp to sell off its stake in CSA, Martins said at the sidelines of an event. ThyssenKrupp owns a 77 percent stake in CSA, the largest industrial investment in Brazil in the past decade.

Martins's remarks come days after a German magazine said ThyssenKrupp, which is facing shareholder anger over its money-losing investments in Brazil, is considering the sale of mills worth $12 billion in Rio de Janeiro and the U.S. state of Alabama. [ID:nL6E8CJ2RJ]

The report had suggested that Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer and owner of 23 percent of CSA, may bid for ThyssenKrupp's stake. Analysts said that finding a buyer for CSA could be difficult because the current market for slabs is facing a global glut and mergers in Brazil's steel industry have left potential buyers short of cash.

Buying CSA could pose a potential problem for Vale, which has been trying to increased guaranteed sales of iron ore by helping foreign steelmakers set export-focused mills in Brazil. Plans to help Chinese mill Baosteel build a plant in Brazil fell through over construction and operational costs.

Vale executives have in the past expressed concern that involvement in steel could put it in conflict with world steelmakers who buy Vale's iron ore. Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira has repeatedly said that he wants Vale to participate in steelmaking but only as a minority investor.

ThyssenKrupp has struggled with delays and cost overruns that led it to report a loss last year. The German steelmaker has also been unable to escape from the bleak outlook clouding steelmaking in Brazil, as rising raw materials costs and a glut of slab have sapped margins and hindered factory usage.

The plant, which cost a total $9 billion, has total production capacity of 5 million tonnes a year, began operations in 2010 and was meant to export slabs that could be further processed in the United States. The Calvert mill in Alabama also opened that same year.

Vale's preferred shares rose 0.2 percent to 41.32 reais. ThyssenKrupp shed 1.1 percent to 21.90 euros

