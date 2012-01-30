(Adds profit forecast, analyst comment, updates share activity)

Jan 30 Wendy's Co (WEN.O) forecast 2012 earnings growth below Wall Street's target due to relocation costs and higher prices for ingredients like fresh beef, sending shares in the hamburger chain down 2.3 percent.

Wendy's forecast 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $335 million to $345 million. That works out to low-single-digit percentage growth in adjusted EBITDA.

"The guidance is in line with our outlook but below the consensus 7 (percent) growth," Bernstein Research analyst Sara Senatore said in a client note.

"Beyond 2012, management is targeting average annual adjusted EBITDA growth in the high-single-digit to low-double- digit range, lower than the previous range," Senatore said.

Wendy's, Burger King Corp BKCBK.UL and many other U.S. fast-food chains have struggled to keep up with industry leader McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), which has used its size and financial heft to minimize menu price hikes amid higher food costs.

KEY POINTS:

Q4 2011 Estimate* Q4 2010

Revenue $615.0 mln $613.19 mln $582.6 mln

Net Income

from cont ops $4.3 mln -- $6.1 mln

EPS ex-items ** $0.04 $0.04 $0.03

- Fourth-quarter sales at established Wendy's North America company-operated restaurants rose 5.1 percent as customers visited more often and spent more money when they did. For 2012, the company expects same-store sales to be up 2 percent to 3 percent, compared with a 2 percent rise in 2011.

- Wendy's forecast 2012 company-operated restaurant margin of 14 to 14.5 percent, an increase of up to half a percentage point. It assumes that same-restaurant sales increases will be offset by higher commodity costs, primarily fresh beef.

- Relocation costs and other expenses related to the consolidation of the Atlanta restaurant support center with the Dublin, Ohio, restaurant support center will be about $23 million.

- The company forecast higher capital spending for this year as it spruces up restaurants and invests in point-of-sale technology. It expects to spend about $225 million, up from the $147 million spent in 2011.

- Shares in Wendy's fell 12 cents to $5.09 in midday trading on the Nasdaq.

BACKGROUND

- On July 5, the company closed the sale of most of its Arby's roast beef sandwich chain to Roark Capital Group for $130 million in cash and the assumption of $190 million in debt. [ID:nL3E7HD1EW]

- Wendy's recently revived its popular "Where's the Beef" ad campaign from the 1980s.

- The company is expanding into the breakfast category dominated by McDonald's and recently has introduced new items, including Dave's Hot 'N Juicy hamburgers, the asiago ranch chicken club and the W burger.

- The U.S. unit of McDonald's reported a 7.1 percent gain in same-restaurant sales for the fourth quarter.

- McDonald's has successfully raised prices to offset some of its higher costs for ingredients like beef. Analysts say that Wendy's faces more commodity pressure on meat since it uses fresh, not frozen beef.

